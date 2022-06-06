(Undated) -- High anxiety levels are expected among KMAland residents awaiting the results of some very important races Tuesday.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the 2022 Iowa Primary election. Of local interferes are some high-profile supervisors races--including a hotly-contested matchup for Page County's 2nd District Republican nomination. Incumbent Alan Armstrong faces a stiff challenge from Todd Maher for the GOP ticket. Perhaps the race's biggest issue concerns proposed wind turbine projects in the county. Recently, Armstrong voted in favor of a moratorium for up to 180 days on the filing of any permits for wind energy conversion systems. In an interview as part of "Meet the Candidates" segment of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Armstrong said the move allowed for an investigation into new technology used in the industry. However, he believes the existing ordinance is fair for all involved, and that wind projects are viable.
"Just to give a little history," he said, "over the next 40 years, the average value that's coming to Page County is proposed to be a $2.2 million per year average for our communities, our schools, our county, a couple or three of the townships. It's just very important for these dollars to come into our county. And, that doesn't count the economy that we're going to gain from the farmers that are receiving income off of this project. It's going to be a very big boon for Page County."
Maher stated concerns over proposed wind projects in a similar "Meet the Candidates" interview. While saying he won't tell a landowner not to locate a turbine on their property, Maher wants stricter regulations for wind energy projects.
"Our setback rules, I believe, need to come off the property line, versus the foundation of a property," he said. "I think that the small land acreage owners need to have protections that the nonparticipating landowners need to have protections. And, we need to make sure that we're doing everything possible to make them come safe if they come to the county, and make sure they come the right way."
The moratorium will have no impact on Invenergy's proposed Shenandoah Hills wind project. Page County's contest is just one of several county supervisors races.
---In Fremont County, four candidates seek two nominations on the Fremont County Board of Supervisor's Republican ticket in Tuesday's primary--incumbent Dustin Sheldon and three challengers, including former supervisor Terry Graham, plus Rodney Burge and Clint Blackburn.
---In Montgomery County, incumbent Mark Peterson faces a reelection challenge from George Bruce for the 4th district supervisor's GOP nomination.
---In Mills County, incumbent Richard Crouch seeks the county supervisor Republican nomination against Sandi Winton.
---In Taylor County, three candidates seek the 2nd district supervisor's Republican nomination: Jodi Still, Mike Irvin and Kim Watson.
---In Adams County, there's two big races: Jerry Peckham and Terry Hardisty face off for the 2nd district supervisor's GOP nomination--filling a vacancy on that board. There's also a 5th district Republican race between Karl McCarty and Christopher Standley.
KMA News will have results on these and other races on "Election Night In KMAland: the Iowa Primary" Tuesday evening, right after Kansas City Royals' baseball, on KMA AM 960 and FM 99.1.