(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda resident has been named this year's Outstanding Alum from Iowa Western Community College.
Iowa Western officials announced Thursday that Elaine Armstrong has received the 2023 recognition. Each year, Iowa Western and the Iowa Western Alumni Association choose one alum whose personal, professional, and community contributions best represent the college's core values of caring, commitment, and challenge.
A lifelong Clarinda resident and 1967 graduate from the college's Clarinda Center, Armstrong received a degree in Secretarial Studies before returning to the center and earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Management in 1992. Armstrong worked for 27 years as a typist, reporter, and photographer at the Clarinda Herald-Journal before spending two years as an administrative assistant with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and then serving as the first female on the Page County Board of Supervisors from 1996 until she retired from the board in 2016. Armstrong has also dedicated time to several community organizations, including Page County 4-H, Kiwanis, YWCA, PEO, Grandma’s House Day Care Board, Waubonsie Mental Health Board, Page County Republicans, Southwest Iowa Families, the Clarinda Foundation Board and the Methodist women and church choir.
In addition to her recognition as the 2023 Iowa Western Outstanding Alum, Elaine has received the Kiwanis Hixson Fellow award and the 4-H Hall of Fame award. Armstrong will be formally recognized during a reception in the Edith Lisle Library at the Iowa Western Clarinda Center on Saturday, September 2nd at 10 a.m.