(Clarinda) -- With the new year comes a new makeup on the Page County Board of Supervisors and the end of Alan Armstrong's run on the board.
A Unionville, Missouri native, Armstrong has lived in Shenandoah since 1980. He was first appointed to the Board of Supervisors in 2017 to take the place of Jim Richardson, who had resigned with one year left on his term. Armstrong then won a full four-year term in 2018, before losing in his bid for a second full term in 2022 to challenger Todd Maher. In reflecting on his five years on the board, Armstrong points to the ever-contentious wind energy debate that started shortly after Armstrong took office.
"We started back in 2018 with work on an ordinance between (Jon) Herzberg, (Chuck) Morris and myself," said Armstrong. "We worked through that and it took us quite awhile. We took time. We worked through and had plenty of meetings and plenty of discussion. We knew that we were never going to solve both sides of the fence of people that were for and against to make everybody happy, so we went down the middle of the road and used some other county's examples."
In August, the supervisors approved a wind project with Invenergy in the southern portion of the county. Following approval, a group of citizens sued the board over the project. Armstrong says his biggest regret in his time on the board is not seeing a wind project to completion.
"I probably would have liked to have seen the wind project finished and in place," said Armstrong. "I still strongly believe that wind energy will be positive for Page County for the schools, for the community, the farmers that have the land, the businesses in Shenandoah that need the farmers income to come to town and support them and all the dollars it brings. That's probably the one project I'm the most disappointed in myself that I did not figure out a way to get that done."
Aside from wind energy, Armstrong points to other big ticket items that the county will face in the coming years. He says work has already begun on assessing the county's need for a new jail.
"That's something that we are going to be forced to do, whether we like it or not, we're going to have to spend some money on a new jail to house prisoners," said Armstrong. "The one we have is very antiquated. It's not feasible to keep using it and hoping the state inspector will keep allowing it to be used. That's going to be a very long process and topic, I'm afraid, for Page County."
Armstrong says other large projects, such as the window replacement and upgrades to the courthouse, as well as the remodeling of the county's annex building are projects that are in motion. After five years in county government, Armstrong says he had to learn to be patient with himself and with the process of government.
"Jon Herzberg always said, 'the less you say, the better,'" said Armstrong. "I finally learned that from Jon. One thing that I always recommend to people that are in any type of government position or a board of any type is to think before you speak, don't try to rewrite your words after you've already spoken, try to get your thoughts in your head, stay calm, speak slowly and make sure people understand what you mean. You don't want to say things that are too confusing to where they can read the wrong and then make wrong interpretations."
