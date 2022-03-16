(Shenandoah) -- At least one candidate has formalized his intentions to run for Page County office.
Republican incumbent Alan Armstrong Tuesday returned his nomination papers to run for the 2nd district supervisor's GOP nomination in the June primary. Armstrong was appointed to the post upon Jim Richardson's resignation in 2017, and was elected to his first full term in November, 2018. Armstrong tells KMA News he's running for his second full term to see some important projects completed, including a possible new jail in the county.
"We've discussed this for several years," said Armstrong, "and, we've become more involved in the planning of it. We're looking with a group of people that are doing some design work, doing some projections, doing some of the work for us, and it's something that I would like see us moving forward on, and not move to the back burner, so to speak."
Armstrong also hopes to work with the county's safety committee to continue progress on addressing safety issues.
"Safety, as everyone knows, is not only important for the employees, but it also helps save us on our insurance basis," said Armstrong. "That's one of the big factors that I continue to strive for, to help us save dollars where we can."
Armstrong says he would be "disappointed" if the wind energy ordinance issue isn't discussed during the campaign, as well as the equally volatile solar energy ordinance issue. At the same time, he expressed dismay over the angst the issues have produced in the county.
"It's sad when we have to run a campaign based on something like this that, overall, there's so many other things going on in the county that we need to work on and worry about," said Armstrong. "It's just one of those things, though."
Armstrong is expected to be challenged by Todd Maher, whose intentions were announced at a GOP caucus in Shenandoah back in February. Candidates have until March 25th at 5 p.m. to return their nomination papers to the Page County Auditor's Office.