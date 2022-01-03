(Clarinda) -- Page County Supervisor Alan Armstrong will serve as board chairman in 2022.
During the board's annual reorganization meeting Monday morning, the supervisors unanimously selected Armstrong to chair the board for the year and also selected Supervisor Jacob Holmes to serve as vice chair. Armstrong takes over for former chairman Chuck Morris, who remains on the board of supervisors. Morris had previously served as chair for two years.
Also during the reorganization meeting, the board appointed Whitney Beery to fill an opening on the Conservation Board and re-appointed Chuck Nordyke and Jona Hutson to the Board of Health. The board tabled an appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission after the only application for the opening was received after the deadline. The board is expected to act on the appointment at a future meeting.