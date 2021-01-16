(Council Bluffs) -- A 30-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into a robbery at a Council Bluffs Subway restaurant.
At approximately 3:40 PM on Friday, officers were dispatched to the restaurant at 208 E. Broadway on the report of a robbery. Officers were given a description of the suspect and a direction of travel.
Within minutes, officers located a suspect matching the description in a white Chevy Impala with paper plates in the general area of the business. A traffic stop was made and Tyrees Abdalla Brown, 30, was detained.
Officers reviewed the surveillance video from the business and matched up the offender of the robbery to Brown. Upon search of the vehicle, elements of the robbery were discovered.
The Subway employee told officers the male entered the business, displayed a handgun, made threats and demanded cash. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business and fled the area on foot.
Brown was arrested for 2nd degree robbery and 1st degree harassment. No one involved in the incident was injured. Brown was transported to corrections and booked.
Anyone with information of the incident is encouraged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.