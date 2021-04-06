(Clarinda) -- A Maryville man faces charges for allegedly passing counterfeit money in Clarinda.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 32-year-old Max William Shafer IV was arrested Monday in the 200 block of West Main Street on probable cause of passing counterfeit U.S. currency at various businesses in Clarinda. Brothers says the alleged incidents took place in the community Friday through Monday.
Shafer is being held in the Page County Jail on $15,000 bond. The investigation into the incidents continues.