(Glenwood) -- A Missouri man is accused of stalking, extortion and other charges in a Mills County investigation.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Brian Keith Koettling of California, Missouri was arrested Tuesday for stalking--protective order violation, two counts of extortion--physical threat, two counts of 1st degree harassment, violation of a no contact order and contempt-violation of a no contact order, domestic.
Koettling was arrested in Cole County, Missouri, then taken to the Mills County Jail, where he's being held on $19,000 bond.