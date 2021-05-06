(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with a 38-year-old murder case in Pottawattamie County.
Authorities say 67-year-old Bud Leroy Christiansen was arrested April 30th in Omaha in connection with the 1983 slaying of Firozeh Dehghanpour. The body of the University of Nebraska-Omaha student was found under a bridge north of Council Bluffs in August of that year. Dehghanpour was an Iranian national in the United States on a student visa. James Doty is an investigator with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. Doty says the woman had been reported missing from the UNO campus.
"Over the next several months, several agencies worked together to try to find Firozeh's killer," said Doty. "Unfortunately, the case went cold. However, the evidence that was collected in 1983 had been stored and collected at the sheriff's office in case new information ever came to light. In the fall of 2020, a friend of Firozeh called the investigation's division with new evidence on the case. The caller had a name he wanted us to look into. Just like we do with every lead, we started to follow up on that information."
Though authorities ruled out the name provided by the caller, Doty says evidence collected was sent to the state DCI lab in Ankeny for DNA testing.
"In March of this year, we received a DNA hit on Bud Leroy Christiansen," he said. "Then, we focused our investigation on Christiansen, and without getting into too many details, we were able to develop more evidence to link Christiansen to her murder. Arrest warrants were issued, and he was arrested Friday in Omaha with assistance from the U.S. Marshals."
After waiving extradition, Christensen was transported back to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Charged with 1st degree murder, the suspect is being held on $1 million bond. Pottawattamie County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Theulin says the arrest proves that authorities never give up on cases. He says it falls under the question, "how do you define justice?"
"When I taught at the college level," said Theulin, "it was always difficult to tell students what is the definition of justice. And, what I think happened this morning is we're trying to define justice for Firozeh. That definition will continue long after we're finished here. It will continue as County Attorney (Matt) Wilber takes this case to, ultimately, a find-or-fact, and we find out what the criminal justice system does with the case."
Theulin says the case also demonstrates the evolution of evidence in police investigations.
"With the original evidence that was discovered back in 1983," he said, "you would not had the ability to do this. And so, one of the reasons these cases--and there are many of them all over the country--are coming to light now is because evidence now is different, and can be analyzed differently because of DNA and other types of evidence and forensics."
Christiansen's preliminary hearing is set for May 14th. Audio for this story was courtesy of KETV in Omaha.