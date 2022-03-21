Rodney Eugene Allely

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following an alleged stabbing incident late Saturday evening.

Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Rodney Eugene Allely was arrested for going armed with intent--a class D felony--and willful injury. The arrest stems from an incident which began at around 11:15 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 5th Avenue for a stabbing incident, with the suspect fleeing towards Sheridan Avenue. After gathering a description of the suspect's clothing, Allely was located in the 700 block of West Thomas.

Allely was taken to the Page County Jail, where he's being held on $15,000 bond. The victim was taken by Shenandoah Rescue to Shenandoah Medical Center.

