(Shenandoah) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with an alleged vehicle theft in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Police say 41-year-old Amber Sue Grantz of Stanton was arrested late Wednesday evening for operation without owners consent--an aggravated misdemeanor. Grantz is charged in connection with an investigation which began at around 9 p.m., when officers received a report of a stolen vehicle.
Grantz was arrested at around 11 p.m., and was taken to the Page County Jail, where she's being held on $2,000 bond.