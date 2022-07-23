(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on a number of charges following a Friday night incident at the Fremont County campgrounds.
According to the report, at approximately 10:35 PM on Friday, Fremont County Deputies were called to the campgrounds south of Sidney for a report of a male, who had threatened to kill three campers. Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the male fled into a wooded area near the Fremont County Golf Course and was not located following a search.
On Saturday, deputies were called back to the Fremont County Golf Course for a report that the male had returned to the area. The suspect attempted to hide again in a wooded area, but he was apprehended by Fremont County Deputies.
Jeffrey Bloomfield, 56, was placed under arrest and a search uncovered property stolen from a residence in Sidney. Blomfield is charged with burglary (3rd degree), theft (5th degree), interference with official acts and three counts of harassment (1st degree).
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Mills County K9 Unit, Shenandoah K9 Unit, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Sidney Fire Department Drone Team assisted with the case.