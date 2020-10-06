(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is still in custody on numerous charges in connection with a recent theft investigation.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says a county arrest warrant was served Monday on 36-year-old Matthew Lawrence Magers. Magers is being held in the Page County Jail on charges of 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, interference with official acts, trespassing resulting in damage or injury, and 5th degree criminal mischief. Shenandoah Police arrested Magers on Friday following an investigation into a reported theft and burglary in the 1100 block of West Thomas Avenue.
Originally, Magers was held on $11,600 bond. The county arrest warrant carries an additional $25,000 bond, making his total bond $36,600. Magers awaits further court proceedings.