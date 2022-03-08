Pacific Junction) -- Three suspects are charged in connection with a burglary in Pacific Junction.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Greene and two juveniles were arrested for 3rd degree burglary of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools and 2nd degree criminal mischief. Greene is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The arrests are in connection with an incident early Friday evening, when Mills County Communications received a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress at Vinton Equipment at 56910 195th Street in Pacific Junction. Law enforcement responding to that location saw one person with a flashlight run behind some equipment. The reporting party stayed on the phone with the communications center to give updates to responding units.
Upon officer's arrival, K-9 Deputy Evan Ruse gave multiple loud verbal commands to come out with hands up prior to releasing K-9 officer Danken. Authorities say the three suspects surrendered after Danken was released, and taken into custody without further incident.
During the investigation, law enforcement located burglary tools on all three suspects, and a bucket full of copper wire and other parts removed from different tractors. Law enforcement located the suspects' vehicle parked in the Martin Chapel Cemetery.
Greene was released from custody after posting bond. Glenwood Police and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.