(Clarinda) -- Where there's smoke, there's pot in a Page County park over the weekend.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says a deputy was patrolling Nodaway Valley Park approximately a mile-and-a-half northeast of Clarinda shortly after 11:45 p.m. when a vehicle was found parked outside the regular camping area, which closes at 10:30 p.m. As a deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed the passenger compartment was filled with smoke. Palmer says the deputy could smell the distinct odor of marijuana smoke as the vehicle's window was rolled down. Three male occupants then exited the vehicle when asked to do so by the deputy.
Palmer says 18-year-old Ryan Robert Michael Wilson of rural Clarinda was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--1st offense. Wilson was released from the Page County Jail on $1,000 bond, pending further court proceedings. In addition, two 17-year-old male juveniles from Clarinda were taken into custody, then released to their parents. Both teens were cited into juvenile court.