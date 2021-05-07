(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects face charges in connection with separate incidents in Shenandoah late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Shenandoah Police say the first incident occurred in the 700 block of Elm Street. Officers were sent to that location at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a male screaming. Upon arrival, officers arrested 38-year-old Lyle Francis Stogdill for criminal trespassing, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Stogdill is being held in the Page County Jail on $900 bond.
Officers were later called to the 900 block of West Street at around 1:45 Friday morning for a fight in progress. After speaking with witnesses, police arrested 34-year-old Ronald Elroy Hankins, Jr. of Shenandoah for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Hankins was released from the county jail on $600 bond.