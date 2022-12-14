(Glenwood) -- One Glenwood-based artist hopes a new project captures the essence of all the communities in Mills County.
That's according to artist and Glenwood resident Emily McQueen, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program recently to detail her community artwork project she has been working on with the newly named Mills County Chamber of Commerce. A Portland, Oregon native, McQueen graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2004 and moved to Glenwood with her husband five years ago. McQueen says the community "doodle" project got started after Chamber Executive Director Jennie Rubek approached her to highlight the county's eight individual communities and the Loess Hills.
"She approached me with this idea to neighborhood paintings so that each little town would have it's own painting," said McQueen. "Just to highlight the good things about that town, the icons, and just the things you would see driving around town."
Some landmarks featured include the clock tower and Davies Amphitheater in Glenwood, the large bicycle and Art Church in Malvern, grain elevators in Hastings, the Main Street gazebo in Silver City, and the railroad in Pacific Junction.
McQueen says several hours went into the paintings themselves but also speaking with residents and learning about the history of each community. After becoming accustomed to the busy city life of the west coast, McQueen says the project was a welcome change and adventure into the history of a more rural area.
"It made us look at each of these small towns and just cherish them for what built them up back in the 1800s or whenever they were established," she said. "What made them thrive and then what continues to help them to be wonderful and vibrant communities. We just fell in love with them."
The paintings were unveiled at the chamber's community betterment awards banquet to pair with the organization's name change.
Among the communities showcased in the series is Pacific Junction -- one of the several communities in western Iowa decimated by the Missouri River flooding in 2019. McQueen says she attempted to capture the hope in recovery efforts in the town along with its over 150-year history, including its ties with various historical railroads.
"And then they had this beautiful architecture right along Main Street and then there school building and the homes," she said. "Then being able to talk to the city clerk and mayor and really hear about what they hope to become as they look to the next five or 10 years in the future, it was really inspiring. It was just a beautiful thing to think that there's still so much hope."
The original paintings showcasing the various communities are on display at McQueen's studio, Fine Arts on Fifth, in Malvern. The chamber is also putting together options for individuals to purchase various renditions of the art work. For more information on McQueen or her gallery, visit the Fine Arts on Fifth Facebook page or emilymcqueen.com. You can hear the full interview with McQueen below: