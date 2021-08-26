(KMAland) -- As prices throughout the country rise, one institution is emphasizing the importance of negotiating down some of those prices.
According to the Consumer Price Index for July, nearly 80% of the increase in spending was contributed to just four areas: transportation services, lodging, new cars, and used cars. The Shapiro Negotiations Institute is attempting to raise awareness and inform consumers how they can help potentially negotiate down some of those prices.
Managing Partner, Andres Lares, says the concentration of spending increase can be attributed both to prices rising, but also they are the most visible expenditures that people use nearly every day. Lares says when it comes to bigger purchases such as cars, building rapport with the seller can go a long way.
"Connecting with the person you're buying the car from can make an impact certainly if it's a private owner, but even a sales person, because what ends up happening, is if you can build a little rapport there, it'll make it more likely they'll go to bat for you, and they'll come to your side," Lares said. "If you build some rapport over time you can make it feel like it's the person who's buying and the persons selling it against their manager that might be putting some restrictions on."
Lares say, when asking for discounts or incentives, to make sure you don't get too specific.
"To continue to use the car example, rather than asking for the $25,000 price to be discounted to $23,000, you're asking what are the discounts available," Lares said. "You can be sort of a little more aggressive with the ask, but then be a little more general of how much you're asking for. So instead of leaving a little money on the table, for example, if it's a $25,000 car, and you ask for $2,000 off, potentially it could have been $3,000 flexibility."
Negotiable items can come in many forms, Lares says, including hotels where it never hurts to ask about discounts or incentives. However, he adds these negotiation strategies are primarily for big-ticket items that are worth the time and effort.
Lares says their are two main factors that appear to cause consumers to hesitate in their negotiations.
"We go in, we buy a car, and then potentially only to find out that same car or a very similar newer used car, was purchased elsewhere for less," Lares said. "So we sort of feel taken advantage of, and so then that cheapens and darkens the experience for us, and it's not remembered as fondly."
The second factor includes getting the negotiated price we asked for, but then damaging or even ending a potential relationship. Lares says this is a common factor in negotiating salaries.
More information on negotiating, the Shapiro Negotiations Institute, and negotiation training services they provide can be found on the company's website.