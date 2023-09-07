(Council Bluffs) -- Some KMAland school districts and business leaders are joining forces to increase the region's workforce.
Officials with the Iowa West Foundation, Iowa Western Community College, Avenue Scholars of Southwest Iowa and six Pottawattamie County school districts are involved in a new initiative called ASPIRE. Announced at a special event at Iowa Western's Council Bluffs campus Thursday morning, the new initiative provides about $1.1 million to partnering entities to support and prepare the next generation of workers for in-demand careers. Brenda Mainwaring is the foundation's president and CEO. Mainwaring tells KMA News the new program gives all students access to education supporting a strong start after graduation.
"We understand that the needs of schools and the needs of students have changed a lot over the last few years, but certainly in the last decade," said Mainwaring. "So, we had to rethink how we were connecting with schools. They were already doing terrific work for workplace training, but they couldn't do enough. More students wanted access. That's where we could come in and boost their resources, either to continue existing programs, or to create new ones."
Opportunities available under ASPIRE and the existing programs include apprenticeships, internships, two-year or four-year colleges or entering the workforce. ASPIRE will also provide increased access to Iowa Western's college and career transition counselors, Avenue Scholars' support systems and Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates or IJAG. Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney says his school will partner with school districts to provide those opportunities to students, and help them figure out what they want to do beyond high school.
"There's a lot of students who are out there," said Kinney. "They don't know what they want to do, they don't know where they want to go. It allows us to start at that age working with career education, thinking about different careers out there, hoping to transition them from high school to a program here at the college, or giving them certification while they're in high school so that they can go directly to the workforce, itself."
Dustin Asmus is a 2021 Shenandoah High School graduate. Asmus says attending Iowa Western through Avenue Scholars helped him land a diesel technician's job at Precision Diesel in Red Oak upon graduation.
"They have a bunch of options you can choose from to go and take, and be a part of Iowa Western, which is really nice," said Asmus. "They help a lot with after high school, like graduating and everything, to help with everything--which is awesome."
School districts involved in ASPIRE include Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, AHSTW, Treynor, Riverside and Tri-Center.