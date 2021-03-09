(Creston) -- A Kansas City man facing numerous charges was arrested in Creston early Tuesday morning.
Creston Police say 38-year-old Arvid Hayes was arrested for domestic abuse assault, assault--simple dominion or control of a firearm by a convicted felon, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrest took place at 704 New York Avenue in Creston at around 7:15 a.m. Hayes is being held in the Union County Jail on $7,200 bond. He's also in custody on Missouri parole violation charges.