(Shenandoah) -- For about a year-and-a-half, the Park Playhouse's stage has been set for a major production.
Now, after a long wait due to a global pandemic, the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group finally presents "Mamma Mia" at the Park Playhouse this Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30, and Sunday afternoon at 2. A second weekend of shows takes place next Thursday through Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon at the same times. Based on the music of the 1970's Swedish rock group Abba, "Mamma Mia" takes place on a Greek island in 1999. The story centers around Donna Sheridan--played by Misty Wissel--the proprietor of a hotel on the island, whose daughter Sophie--portrayed by Alexis Munsinger--dreams of a perfect wedding, with her father walking her down the aisle. Shawn Munsinger is the production's director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" this week, Munsinger says the main plot complication is that Sophie doesn't know who her real father is.
"Donna is former lead singer of the 1970's pop group, Donna and the Dynamos," said Munsinger, "which gets our music into the show. Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands, gets her mother's diary from years gone by, and finds out that she has three possible fathers, and invites them all to the island--unbeknownst to her mother--to find out who her father might be, thinking that she would know him as soon as she seems him."
Practices began in January of last year, with performances originally scheduled for late March-early April of 2020. But, "Mamma Mia" was among the multitude of activities curtailed because of COVID-19 restraints. For Wissel and other cast members, the sudden postponement was heartbreaking.
"We had like a week left before we were to open," said Wissel. "Then, COVID hit, and we had to shut down."
Despite the interruption, the production's stage remained intact. And, with a few exceptions, Munsinger says most of the play's cast returned when rehearsals resumed last month.
"We were able, fortunately, to keep most everyone," she said. "We had a few people that couldn't continue due to commitments. But, most everyone is back, and it's a fabulous cast. I'm super proud of them. I think that the patrons--anyone that comes to see it--will want to come back a second time. It's that good."
Reservations for "Mamma Mia" can be made by calling the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061. More information is also available on the SWITG website.