(Glenwood) -- It's the moment Glenwood residents have waited a year for.
After repairs of issues discovered last year and this spring, Glenwood's Outdoor Aquatic Center opened for the summer Monday afternoon. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News patrons were waiting in line when the gates opened.
"Everything went according to plan," said Farnan. "We opened the doors for open swim at 1 o'clock. We had a line. We also sold pool passes at the pool yesterday (Monday), and we had a good line going. It was really steady most of the day. Everything went really well. We didn't have any really big issues that came up. We were really pleased with the start of our pool season."
Numerous mechanical problems kept the pool closed last season. Workers scrambled to repair other problems discovered earlier this year--including leaks. Farnan was asked about the pool's current condition, now that it's open.
"I would say that it's in really good working condition," she said. "I think they'll be some repairs that we come back to do again in the fall, after we close--some maintenance things. But other than that, it's in working order and ready to go."
Farnan thanks the community for its patience as the city troubleshooted the facility's problems.
"I know it's been a trying couple of years," said Farnan. "We are as excited as everyone else to have the pool open and running. We were very appreciate of the public works department who really put a lot of work into the pool to make sure it was up and running."
Glenwood's pool is open daily from 1-to-8 p.m. through August 20th or 21st, with adult lap swimming from noon to 1 p.m. It's also open August 26th and 27th and Labor Day weekend from 1-to-6 p.m., pending staff availability. For more information, check the city of Glenwood's website.