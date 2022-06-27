(Rock Port) -- Atchison County residents have plenty of options for voting in the upcoming Missouri Primary Election.
Absentee voting is underway in most of the state for the August 2 Primary. Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor tells KMA News absentee voting is available by mail or in person.
"So, this election, anyone can come into our office and vote in-person during our regular business hours," said Taylor. "We are also open for absentee voting the Saturday immediately prior to the election from 8 a.m. until noon. If someone cannot get into the office, they can call us and fill out a request for an absentee ballot, which we can mail to them. If we mail out an absentee ballot request form, it does have to be notarized. Their signature has to be notarized if they're going to return that ballot through the mail."
Absentee ballot requests by mail must be received in Taylor's office two weeks before Election Day. Voters have until the polls close August 2 to return absentee ballots in person. Mailed-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day. Generally, Taylor says voters in her county follow the rules in absentee voting.
"If we do happen to get a ballot back in that has not been notarized or signed properly," she said, "we always try to get a hold of voter and have that taken care of before those ballots are counted."
Because it's summer, and because of the number of congressional and legislative races on the primary ballot, Taylor anticipates a big demand for absentee ballots.
"We do usually have a larger number of absentee requests in August," said Taylor, "mainly just because it being a vacation month, I think. We'll see more people out of the area maybe on Election Day in August than we normally do on the other dates. But, due to the fact that there are a lot of big races this election, this normally leads to a lot of higher requests for ballots."
Polls are open on Primary Day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Anyone with questions should contact the Atchison County Clerk's Office at 660-744-6214.