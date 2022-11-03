(Rock Port) -- A Fairfax woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred 4 miles south of Fairfax on Missouri Highway 46 east of Route N at around 7:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2019 Kia Optima driven by 24-year-old McKinley Daniels was eastbound when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east.
Daniels was taken via Atchison Holt EMS to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.