(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near the 123 mile marker of southbound Interstate 29 roughly 13 miles north of Rock Port around 1:45 p.m. Authorities say a 1999 Kenworth, driven by 42-year-old Evan Vessel of Bernie, Missouri, and a 2016 Honda Civic, driven by 70-year-old Paula Allison of Quincy, Illinois, were southbound on I-29 when they entered a construction zone limiting the interstate to one lane. The patrol says the right side of the Honda struck the towed unit of the Kenworth, which then traveled of the left side of the roadway and came to rest on its wheels facing south. Meanwhile, authorities say Allison's vehicle came to a controlled stop south of the crash.
Allison was taken to George C Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg for minor injuries. The Iowa State Patrol assisted the patrol at the scene.