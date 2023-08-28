(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a semi-truck rollover in Atchison County Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 at the 118 mile marker around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by 26-year-old Tahj Beckham of Milledgeville, Georgia, was northbound on I-29 when it traveled off the east side of the roadway. The patrol says the vehicle then returned to the road and overturned onto its passenger side before coming to rest partially on the east shoulder of the northbound lanes facing northwest.
A 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, Courtney Crawford of Eatonton, Georgia, was taken by Holt Atchison Ambulance to Grapevine Community Hospital for serious injuries. Authorities say Crawford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.