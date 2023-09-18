(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a semi vs. SUV accident in Atchison County Friday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 about a half mile south of Rock Port shortly before 6:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Sangren of Eagan, Minnesota, was travelling down the southbound on-ramp to I-29, when it travelled into the path of a southbound 2024 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by 49-year-old Jeffrey Bowen of Omaha. The patrol says the front of the Freightliner struck the driver's side of the Jeep and came to a controlled stop in the driving lane, while the Jeep stopped in the driving lane facing east.
Sangren was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for moderate injuries. The Rock Port Police and Fire Departments and Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.