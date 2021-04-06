(Fairfax) -- Three juveniles were injured in an ATV accident in Atchison County early Monday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Honda ATV was westbound on 300th Street 3 miles south of Fairfax at around 6:30 p.m. when it lost control, skidded off the north side of the roadway and overturned in the ditch before coming to rest on its side. All three juveniles aboard the ATV were taken to Community Hospital Fairfax. Two of the youth were Fairfax males ages 15 and 14. They were transported via Atchison-Holt Ambulance. The third juvenile--a 12-year-old female from Rock Port--was taken by private vehicle.
The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and the Fairfax Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.