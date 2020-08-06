(Rock Port) -- Atchison County election officials are basking in the glow of a strong voter turnout for Tuesday's Missouri Primary.
Roughly 45% of the county's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election. Atchison County Clerk Suzette Taylor tells KMA News increased absentee voting combined with a steady stream of voters at the polls combined for what she calls an "extraordinary" turnout.
"We take the total number of registered voters by the total number of ballots cast to give us the percentage of turnout," said Taylor. "So, yes, that does include absentees in with that. We did have a pretty large absentee turnout--about 137 absentee ballots cast or counted. A lot of that, we attribute to voters being able to vote absentee due to the COVID."
Legislation passed in Missouri this spring allowed voters contracting coronavirus, or falling under an at-risk category for COVID-19, to vote absentee without the need for having their ballots notarized. Taylor, however, says big absentee numbers are not unusual for an August election.
"A lot of times, we have a higher percentage turnout of absentees in August, because it's a large vacation time," she said. "You know, not only do we have the people that are over 65 or in a high-risk category being able to vote absentee. You've got all your vacationers coming in and doing that during an August election. But, yes, overall, it went extremely smooth. I don't have any concerns about it."
Taylor adds it wasn't a slow day at the voting precincts.
"The polls were very busy," she said. "When we get 45 voter turnout, that's almost half of the county's population going to the polls. So, we consider that a great turnout."
Taylor adds safety precautions in place at the polls Tuesday will remain for November's general election. And, Tarkio voters will cast ballots in a different location for the fall election.
"In Tarkio, we are going to move our polling location to the Tarkio Community Building," she said. "That is basically just because, you know, with the presidential (race), we expect a huge turnout. And, it's just hard to social distance, and have that kind of a crowd flow at the Farmer's State Bank."
One other factor contributed to a big turnout Tuesday. For the first time in years, Atchison County voters decided on a contested sheriff's race. Incumbent Sheriff Dennis Martin held off two challengers--Deputy Andy Riley and Tarkio Police Chief Tyson Gibbons--for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidate for sheriff was on the primary ballot.