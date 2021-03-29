(Rock Port) -- Atchison County officials say no changes are expected in the county's elections, regardless of action in the Missouri Legislature.
By a 109-to-48 vote last week, the Missouri House approved a measure making sweeping changes to the state's election laws. Among other things, voters would be required to present identification at each polling place. Atchison County Clerk Suzette Taylor tells KMA News it's not the first time a voter I-D law has been proposed in the legislature.
"Those are changes that, you know, have come up several times in the past,' said Taylor. "Photo I-D has actually passed numerous times in the past, then has been challenged and reversed in the Supreme Court a number of times."
Taylor says her county already enforces voter I-D requirements, and sees no problem in making it a state law.
"We just got our citizens used to showing their driver's license," she said, "so, we really don't have an issue with it. Obviously, if it does go ahead and pass, then people will be required to have that form of I-D, where they do have some other options right now."
Likewise, Taylor supports another provision making paper ballots the official election ballot.
"We already do in Atchison County," said Taylor. "We have paper ballots. Even our handicap accessible machines produce a paper ballot. It just gives you a very nice audit trail when you have those ballots in any type of discrepancy. And, if a recount is needed, it's just much easier to do on those paper ballots."
Another component of the bill would allow no-excuse absentee voting starting the third Tuesday before an election, with photo identification. Taylor believes no-excuse absentee balloting would be helpful to voters.
"Personally, I would love to see, if they're going to do no-excuse absentee (voting), just have it through the whole absentee period," she said. "I think having three weeks of, 'you have to have an excuse to vote,' and then three weeks of no-excuse is a little confusing to the voter. And, where our neighboring states--Iowa and Nebraska--both have no-excuse absentee voting, that has always been a little confusing to our voters on why they have to have an excuse."
The bill now awaits action in the Missouri Senate.