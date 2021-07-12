(Tarkio) -- Atchison County has avoided the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Missouri.
That's according to Julie Livengood, the county's public health administrator. As of this week, Livenwood says the county has no new COVID cases and zero active cases. Though the county did experience an uptick in cases the week of June 20th--including reports of the Delta variant making its way through the state--Livengood says adherence to pandemic mitigation strategies addressed the increase.
"I feel like the community did a great job of taking the recommendations of isolation and quarantine to get that stopped," said Livengood. "When we had that uptick in cases, that variant was there. So, taking those recommendations of isolation and quarantine is important, and that's the way to get that variant stopped."
Livengood adds residents have done "a tremendous job" of getting immunized. Currently, Atchison County is 6th in the state in terms of total vaccinations, with 38.7% of the population immunized, and 7th in the number of residents receiving at least one dose, or 41.8% of the population. But, she says those numbers can be better.
"We still have a lot more work to do to get to that herd immunity," she said. "We want to experience those benefits, seeing those families and friends, enjoying the summer, and safely getting those kids back this fall. So, we still have some work to do."
Walk-in vaccinations are welcome at the county's public health office in Tarkio Monday through Thursday. Livengood especially urges middle school-to-high school aged children to be vaccinated before the new school year starts.
"Those students that are aged 12 to 17 that start their vaccination by July 19th," said Livengood, "they will be fully vaccinated by the time school starts. So, it's time to get those kids in here, and get them vaccinated."
Livengood says her office is also combating misinformation about the vaccines regarding side effects and their effectiveness.
"The vaccines are extremely safe and effective," she said. "The best way to keep us on the right track is for every eligible adult and child to get vaccinated. Those communities that are experiencing high rates of COVID infections today are the ones with the low vaccination rates. So, it's important that we get those people vaccinated."
Livengood says all three vaccines--Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna--are available. Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations should contact Atchison County Public Health at 660-736-4121.