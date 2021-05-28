(Rock Port) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County early Friday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 about a quarter-mile west of Rock Port at around 6:40 a.m. Authorities say a westbound 2015 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 26-year-old Dalton Hart of Tarkio was westbound when it attempted to turn left into a private driveway. Hart's vehicle drove into the path of an eastbound 1938 Chevy Deluxe PC driven by 50-year-old Kenneth Holmes of Auburn, Nebraska. Both vehicles truck head on. Hart's vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing south in the roadway, while the Holmes vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north.
Holmes and a passenger, 44-year-old Stephanie Holmes, also of Auburn, were taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax. Both were later transferred to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. The Rock Port Fire Department, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.