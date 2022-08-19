(St. Joseph) -- Atchison County motorists are advised of road repairs beginning on Highway 136 next week.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials say a resurfacing project on 136 begins Monday. Plans call for resurfacing and improving shoulders on the highway from the Missouri River to Interstate 29. Crews from Phillip Hardy, Incorporated and MoDOT are handling the project.
Officials say minimal traffic impacts are expected at the beginning of the project. Clearing, grubbing and earthwork is scheduled during daylight hours five days a week, with occasional Saturday work as needed to remain on schedule. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change. Temporary traffic signals will be used to guide motorists through the work zone if any lane closure is necessary.
MoDOT officials say base widening work begins on the roadway later this fall, with a final asphalt overlay expected in October, 2023. All work is expected to be completed by November of next year.