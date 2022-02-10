(Tarkio) -- Free COVID-19 testing is available to Atchison County residents the next two Fridays.
Atchison County's Health Department is holding the drive-thru COVID test clinic Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., then again February 18th at that same time at the Tarkio First Baptist Church. Atchison County Public Health Administrator Julie Livengood tells KMA News her county is among those dealing with a shortage in testing kits.
"We are able to provide that PCR testing," said Livengood. "However, our's is a send out to the state lab, and it takes about 24 hours to get a result. We have been notified that the antigen testing from the state is going to be ramped up again, but that will probably take another week before that happens."
Though Rapid Antigen Tests are proving popular, Livengood says they're different from the PCR COVID tests previously available.
"The Rapid Antigen Tests are those 15-minute tests," she said. "They've grown in popularity as a way to get those quick results at home. And, if you've ordered from covidtests.gov, you're probably receiving those home tests this week. If you have one, you'll find it's filled with tubes, and liquid and detailed instructions, and it can be a bit confusing. So, it's very important to follow those directions carefully. Make sure you have a stopwatch to monitor that time, because you just don't want to walk away from it."
She adds Rapid Antigen Tests are also less sensitive to COVID germs than the PCR version.
"With this Omicron, we're finding that the tests appear to be less sensitive--particularly in those early days of the disease," said Livengood. "We're finding that people may test negative early on, but then still have symptoms, then finally do test positive. So, we encourage those who are still experiencing symptoms to arrange for a PCR test with us or the hospital to find of confirm that."
For more information on the drive-thru clinic and other COVID test-related material, contact Atchison County Public Health at 660-736-4121.