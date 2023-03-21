(Rock Port) -- Atchison County election officials hope interest increases in next month's general municipal election.
Important referendums and interesting races dot the county's April 4th election ballot, including a $6.5 million bond issue for improvements to the Rock Port R-2 School District's facilities, propositions in Atchison County, Rock Port and Tarkio for 3% taxes on marijuana sales, a mayor's race in Rock Port and school board races in the Tarkio R-1 and Fairfax R-3 districts. Atchison County Clerk Suzette Taylor tells KMA News other referendums are up for a vote.
"In addition to those issues, there's also the Atchison County special road district and the Tarkio special road district," said Taylor. "Both have to renew their levies. That is not a tax increase by either of those entities. It is just required by law that they have to renew their operating levy every four years. So, both of those entities are renewing those issues."
Taylor, however, says public chatter regarding the election is relatively quiet, and only a handful of absentee ballots have been returned thus far. However, she's hoping Missouri's new no-excuse absentee voting law will spur early voting in her county.
"In the past, they had to be sick, or have a religious reason," she said, "or they had to be going out of town on Election Day to be able to vote absentee prior to the election in the office. That law changed last year, and they can now vote in person without an excuse the two weeks prior to the election."
Another new election law means Watson residents must cast ballots in Rock Port. Taylor says Watson's precinct is closed because of an equal number of candidates running for city positions.
"We have mailed out notices to everyone in the Watson district that normally voted at that polling location," said Taylor. "They will now vote at Rock Port at the Velma Houts building. We have done that in the past, and it works well. Most if not all the voters there have to come to Rock Pork to do business, anyway. This is just a good time to make that switch."
Residents may vote absentee at the Atchison County Clerk's Office until 5 p.m. next Monday. The office is also open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the Atchison County Clerk's Office at 660-744-6214.