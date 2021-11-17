(Tarkio) -- Atchison County leads the state of Missouri in a dubious statistic.
After several months of relatively low COVID-19 case numbers, cases have jumped dramatically in Atchison County over the past few weeks.
"Our cases are increasing astronomically," said Atchison County Public Health Administrator Julie Livengood, describing the situation in her county. "It's awful scary."
In fact, Atchison County is now the number-one hot spot in Missouri in terms of COVID cases. As of Tuesday, the county's total cases since March of last year were at 788--an increase of 28 cases, alone, from 760 cases reported on Monday.
"If we put all the counties on a level playing field," she said, "and they compare those total cases to a hundred thousand, Atchison County is number-one at 1,069 cases per hundred thousand. If you compare that to our neighboring cases of Noway--they're at 774 cases--and Holt County's at 295 cases per hundred thousand. So, we're way up there."
Livengood attributes the recent COVID case spike to several factors. She says 40% of the cases this past month have been in the zero-to-19 age group.
"This age group is typically in congregate settings five days a week," said Livengood, "where that virus is able to easily spread. The vaccine for those 12-to-17 year-olds just came out this summer, and of course, those vaccines to 5-to-11 year-olds just recently came out this past month. So, the vaccination rate in that age group is lagging behind. We're only at 11.1% completing vaccination in our 5-to-17 year-old age group."
She adds the Delta variant's dominance in COVID cases is another factor. Despite the recent hike, Livengood points to some encouraging trends, such as the county's COVID vaccination rate. Currently, 49.7% of the county's population is immunized, as compared with 50.4% of Missouri residents. In addition, almost 80% of the county's 65-and-older population and 60% of residents age 18 and older are vaccinated. She also points to evidence that COVID vaccines are working.
"While our COVID cases are rising quickly," she said, "hospitalizations and deaths are not on that shape sharp trajectory. So, this suggests this vaccine is still protecting people from severe illness and death--just like they were designed to do."
Livengood's office still offers vaccine clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In addition, the first Pfizer shot clinic for children ages 5-to-17 was scheduled this (Wednesday) afternoon. For further information, contact the Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121 or check the agency's Facebook page.