(Tarko) -- Atchison County continues to set the pace for COVID vaccinations in Missouri.
Throughout March and April, Atchison County was the top-ranked county in the state in terms of the percentage of residents completing their vaccine series. That ranking dropped to third earlier this month. But, Atchison County Public Health Administrator Julie Livengood tells KMA News the county has rebounded to second, with 35.3% of the population completely vaccination. Still, Livengood detects the demand for the vaccine has fallen off in recent weeks.
"We're seeing vaccination progress slow," said Livengood. "It's not surprising, considering we have prior focus on vaccinating those with an increased risk. We had a great turnout early on, and people, you know, there were eager to get immunized when they became eligible. I suppose now, we're at those folks that are a little hesitant, and not planning to come in at all."
Livengood says there's also hestitancy among some residents to get a shot. She says her office is willing to help individuals make an informed choice on getting vaccinated.
"We have vaccine hesitancy and opposition," she said. "That's not new. That's existed as long as we've had vaccines, and it's natural to have concerns. But, it's important to get rid of that misinformation out there. Some people have religious concerns and safety concerns, but it's normal to have questions about them. We just ask if you or someone you know is hesitant about the COVID vaccine--or any vaccination, for that matter--that you find reliable information and resources, or give us a call."
Livengood's office also notes a decrease in COVID case numbers. In fact, no new cases were recorded between May 3rd and 10th. One additional positve case was confirmed this week, however, bringing the county's grand total since last March to 459. Thirteen deaths have been reported in Atchison County. Like other officials, Livengood expresses concern about residents relaxing mask wearing and COVID mitigation strategies.
"We never did have a mask mandate in Atchison County," said Livengood. "When our case rates were high, many, many people were wearing masks, and that was good to see. But now, it seems like people are relaxing on that, and not as many people are wearing it."
Atchison County Public Health is still offering walk-in vaccinations at its office in Tarkio. For more information, you can call the office at 660-736-4121 or check its Facebook page.