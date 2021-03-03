(Rock Port) -- The calendar says it's still winter, but it's never too early to think about spring and summer severe storms.
That's according to Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Rhonda Wiley, whose agency is among those observing Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri this week. Wiley says now is the time for residents to develop plans for homes, businesses and schools in the event tornadoes or severe thunderstorm warnings are issued.
"We are moving into this phase of the year rather quickly," said Wiley. "It's March, and that means our weather here in the Midwest is going to be changing daily, as we all know. Therefore, we need to focus in on what our plans are."
Wiley says it's especially important for children to learn about the importance of severe weather safety. She says preparation is a lifelong lesson.
"Back in the day when I was really young," she said, "and had a long walk from the bus stop to the house, my dad and I picked out a plan as to what I would do if a tornado comes between when I got off of a bus, and when I got to the house, where I would take shelter between when the bus dropped me off near the house. I still remember that at my age."
Usually, storm spotter classes are offered each spring to the county's team of spotters. Wiley says COVID-19 has moved all of this year's training efforts online.
"A lot of our storm spotters have been around for several years," said Wiley, "but, you know, there are always some new ones that are coming on, too, like the fire departments, and such. And, we want to make sure that they have the training opportunity."
Different subjects are covered during each day of the special week. Monday's topic covered severe weather information. A statewide tornado drill was held in Missouri Tuesday, stressing the dangers of twisters. Wednesday's subject dealt with the hazards of lightning, while wind and hail are featured on Thursday. Friday's topic is flooding--something Atchison County residents are all too aware of.