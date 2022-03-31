(Tarkio) -- Atchison County officials are among those rejoicing over a major announcement regarding COVID-19.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced an end to the COVID crisis in the state at a news conference Wednesday. Parson added the state will shift to an endemic phase of the pandemic beginning Friday. This means the state will scale back some of its virus response efforts, such as ending its universal contact tracing and individual case investigations. Missouri’s online COVID-19 dashboard updates will also move to weekly instead of daily. Parson says Missouri has dealt with the virus for two years and hospitals are better prepared today.
"This does not mean that COVID is no longer present, or that future spikes in cases will not occur," said Parson. "However, from the knowledge we have gained, and the tools we have acquired over the past two years, the threat this virus poses has significantly diminished."
Parson's announcement is welcome news to northwest Missouri health officials like Julie Livengood, administrator of Atchison County's Health Department.
"We are very excited and happy to hear this," said Livengood. "We know that SARS-CoV-2 is going to continue to circulate in the community, but it's nice to know it's considered endemic."
The announcement comes as Atchison County reported zero COVID cases for the week of March 21st-27th, and only three cases the week before that. Livenwood attributes the case decline to increased immunity in the community. She believes mitigation strategies such as mask wearing and vaccinations helped in the long run.
"We believe that our almost 60% vaccination rate has really helped in our communities," said Livengood. "Mask wearing did help early on, especially when the cases were very high. We do hope that people continue to stay home when they do not feel well. We hope that if they are out and about and not feeling well, maybe people will continue to wear a mask. We're not sure, but we hope people will continue to use mitigation efforts."
Livengood says her office is still holding vaccination clinics Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. She says each vaccine is readily available in the county. Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations should contact Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121.