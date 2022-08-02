Atchison County Election Results

Atchison County Primary Election Results

﻿US Senate (Republican Nomination) Votes
Eric Schmitt 403
Eric Greitens 232
Vicky Hartzler 183
Patrick A Lewis 49
Robert Allen 45
Mark McCloskey 19
Billy Long 13
Dave Sims 11
Bernie Mowinski 9
Curtis D. Vaughan 9
Eric McElroy 7
Dave Schatz 6
Rickey Joiner 6
C.W. Gardner 5
Deshon Porter 5
Kevin C. Schepers 4
Robert Olson 4
Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. 4
Hartford Tunnell 3
Darrell Leon McClanahan III 3
Dennis Lee Chilton 0
US Senate (Democratic Nomination)
Lucas Kunce 27
Trudy Busch Valentine 25
Gena Ross 7
Pat Kelly 7
Jewel Kelly 5
Carla Coffee Wright 4
Spencer Toder 4
Josh Shipp 2
Lewis Rolen 1
Clarence (Clay) Taylor 1
Ronald (Ron) William Harris 0
US Senate (Libertarian Nomination)
Jonathan Dine 1
US Senate (Constitution Nomination)
Paul Venable 1
State Auditor (Republican Nomination)
Scott Fitzpatrick 527
David Gregory 395
State Auditor (Democratic Nomination)
Alan Green 68
State Auditor (Libertarian Nomination)
John A. Hartwig Jr. 1
US Representative -- 6th District (Republican Nomination)
Sam Graves 920
Christopher Ryan 64
Brandon Kleinmeyer 49
Dakota Shultz 48
John Dady 15
US Representative -- 6th District (Democratic Nomination)
Henry Martin 42
Charles West 20
Michael Howard 13
US Representative -- 6th District (Libertarian Nomination)
Edward A. (Andy) Maidment 1
State Senator -- 12th District (Republican Nomination)
Rusty Black 792
J. Eggleston 159
Delus Johnson 93
State Senator -- 12th District (Democratic Nomination)
Michael J. Baumli 76
State Representative -- 1st District (Republican Nomination)
Jeff Farnan 409
Alan Bennett 291
Holly Kay Cronk 141
Jasper Logan 115
Michelle Horner 62
State Represenative -- 1st District (Democratic Nomination)
Jess Piper 74
Associate Circuit Judge (Republican Nomination)
Brett Hurst 807
Sharleen Pritt-Bothwell 315
Presiding Commissioner (Republican Nomination)
Curtis Livengood 979
Clerk of the Circuit Court (Republican Nomination)
Thyra (Davis) Beckman 728
Tierra Stoner 381
Clerk of the County Commission (Republican Nomination)
Susette M. Taylor 1020
Recorder of Deeds (Republican Nomination)
Eliza Beasing 1023
County Treasurer (Republican Nomination)
Debbie True 1019
County Collector (Republican Nomination)
Diane Livengood 1050

