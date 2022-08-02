Atchison County Primary Election Results
|US Senate (Republican Nomination)
|Votes
|Eric Schmitt
|403
|Eric Greitens
|232
|Vicky Hartzler
|183
|Patrick A Lewis
|49
|Robert Allen
|45
|Mark McCloskey
|19
|Billy Long
|13
|Dave Sims
|11
|Bernie Mowinski
|9
|Curtis D. Vaughan
|9
|Eric McElroy
|7
|Dave Schatz
|6
|Rickey Joiner
|6
|C.W. Gardner
|5
|Deshon Porter
|5
|Kevin C. Schepers
|4
|Robert Olson
|4
|Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr.
|4
|Hartford Tunnell
|3
|Darrell Leon McClanahan III
|3
|Dennis Lee Chilton
|0
|US Senate (Democratic Nomination)
|Lucas Kunce
|27
|Trudy Busch Valentine
|25
|Gena Ross
|7
|Pat Kelly
|7
|Jewel Kelly
|5
|Carla Coffee Wright
|4
|Spencer Toder
|4
|Josh Shipp
|2
|Lewis Rolen
|1
|Clarence (Clay) Taylor
|1
|Ronald (Ron) William Harris
|0
|US Senate (Libertarian Nomination)
|Jonathan Dine
|1
|US Senate (Constitution Nomination)
|Paul Venable
|1
|State Auditor (Republican Nomination)
|Scott Fitzpatrick
|527
|David Gregory
|395
|State Auditor (Democratic Nomination)
|Alan Green
|68
|State Auditor (Libertarian Nomination)
|John A. Hartwig Jr.
|1
|US Representative -- 6th District (Republican Nomination)
|Sam Graves
|920
|Christopher Ryan
|64
|Brandon Kleinmeyer
|49
|Dakota Shultz
|48
|John Dady
|15
|US Representative -- 6th District (Democratic Nomination)
|Henry Martin
|42
|Charles West
|20
|Michael Howard
|13
|US Representative -- 6th District (Libertarian Nomination)
|Edward A. (Andy) Maidment
|1
|State Senator -- 12th District (Republican Nomination)
|Rusty Black
|792
|J. Eggleston
|159
|Delus Johnson
|93
|State Senator -- 12th District (Democratic Nomination)
|Michael J. Baumli
|76
|State Representative -- 1st District (Republican Nomination)
|Jeff Farnan
|409
|Alan Bennett
|291
|Holly Kay Cronk
|141
|Jasper Logan
|115
|Michelle Horner
|62
|State Represenative -- 1st District (Democratic Nomination)
|Jess Piper
|74
|Associate Circuit Judge (Republican Nomination)
|Brett Hurst
|807
|Sharleen Pritt-Bothwell
|315
|Presiding Commissioner (Republican Nomination)
|Curtis Livengood
|979
|Clerk of the Circuit Court (Republican Nomination)
|Thyra (Davis) Beckman
|728
|Tierra Stoner
|381
|Clerk of the County Commission (Republican Nomination)
|Susette M. Taylor
|1020
|Recorder of Deeds (Republican Nomination)
|Eliza Beasing
|1023
|County Treasurer (Republican Nomination)
|Debbie True
|1019
|County Collector (Republican Nomination)
|Diane Livengood
|1050