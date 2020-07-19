(Rock Port) -- Officials in Atchison County have reported another case of COVID-19 in the county, marking their 11th confirmed case.
According to the Atchison County Health Department, the latest case is a female in her 60's, and is linked to positive cases in another county. Atchison County Health Department has identified and notified all close contacts to this case.
Anyone in Missouri with questions regarding COVID-19 can visit www.health.mo.gov, www.cdc.gov or call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at 877-435-8411.