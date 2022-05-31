(Rock Port) -- A Rock Port woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the Memorial Day weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 a mile south of Fairfax at around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say a 2006 Nissan Murano driven by 25-year-old Destany M. Mass was northbound on 59 when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle then exited the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its wheel facing northeast.
Mass was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.