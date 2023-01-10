(Rock Port) -- A Neosho, Missouri woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 4 miles west of Rock Port shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Honda Fit driven by 74-year-old Lillie Smith was northbound when it exited the west shoulder. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the roadway and skidded off the west shoulder into the median. Smith's vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels, blocking the interstate's southbound lanes.
Smith was taken by Atchison/Holt EMS to Nemaha County Hospital with moderate injuries. A Missouri conservation agent, Rock Port Police, the Atchison County Sheriff's Office, the Rock Port Fire Department and Atchison/Holt EMS assisted the patrol at the scene.