(Tarkio) -- Atchison County health officials are among those marking a dubious anniversary.
It's been two years ago this month that the first COVID-19 cases were reported in KMAland. Like other agencies, Atchison County's Health Department has detected a recent drop in coronavirus cases. Only 12 new cases were reported between February 27th and March 13th. County Health Administrator Julie Livengood tells KMA News her county has averaged five cases per week for the past three weeks, as compared with 30 cases per week back in January. Livengood says the county has come a long way in dealing with the pandemic since the county's first reported case on March 25th, 2020.
"I feel like COVID's going to be here for a long time," said Livengood. "We've just been able to manage it a little bit better. Science and medicine have come a long way. So, we've got those effective vaccines, we've got theraputic COVID treatments. We're more effective with our contact tracing. We have better access to testing. There were lots of those weaknesses two years ago. We know so much more about the illness now, and how it spreads. That has really paid off."
Livengood says the early response helped the county deal with COVID in the long run.
"Two years ago, we were meeting virtually via Webex and ZOOM every day with our local hospital, our doctors, our ambulance and our emergency management to plan and prepare for COVID," she said. "I feel like doing that early on was really a great thing for us to be doing, because it helped us understand COVID. It helped us plan and prepare, and it paid off throughout these last two years."
In terms of vaccinations, Atchison County continues to rank 8th in Missouri, with 56% of residents completing vaccinations, and 9th in the state in terms of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose, with 58.3%. However, Livengood warns against any "endemic" talk, as the county reported an additional death during the latest reporting period--bringing Atchison County's death toll to 24.
"Endemic doesn't mean COVID is gone," said Livengood. "It just means it's at a more management level. We'll probably see different reporting methods going on. We're probably going to rely less on those positivity rates and cases, and more on other types of surveillance, like hospitalization rates, and the amount of bioload in our sewershed project. I do feel like we'll move away from testing and contract tracing, to testing and treatment--because that's probably going to be more effective."
Vaccinations clinics still take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Atchison County Public Health Office in Tarkio. You can call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.