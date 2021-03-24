(Watson) -- An Indiana man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County early Monday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29, 7 miles north of Watson, shortly after 6 p.m. Authorities say a southbound semitrailer driven by 61-year-old Pat Akridge of Utica exited the west side of I-29. The semi's front passenger side struck the guardrail. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, and exited the east side of the interstate. After the semi's driver side struck a bridge, the vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east in the passing lane, while the towed unit came to rest facing south in the passing lane.
Akridge was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Grape Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The Fremont County and Atchison County Sheriff's Offices assisted the patrol at the scene.