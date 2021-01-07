(Westboro) -- A Westboro woman was injured in a UTV accident in Atchison County Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route O a quarter-of-a-mile south of Westboro at around 8:50 a.m. Authorities say a 2016 Polaris UTV driven by 65-year-old Carol Sundermann was southbound when it traveled off the west side of the road. After returning to the road, the vehicle exited the east side and overturned onto its side.
Sundermann was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Shenandoah Medical Center with moderate injuries. The South Atchison and Westboro fire departments assisted the patrol at the scene of the accident.