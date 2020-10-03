(Rock Port) – An Odessa, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, 2 miles north of Rock Port shortly after 12:30 p.m. A 2012 Freightliner driven by 29-year-old Tyler Corbin exited the east side of the roadway, struck the ground and overturned before coming to rest off the east side of the roadway on its top, facing eastbound.
Corbin was taken by Atchison-Holt EMS to Community Hospital Fairfax with moderate injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Port Police, and Rock Port Fire and First Responders assisted the patrol at the scene.