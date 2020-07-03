(Tarkio) – Three juveniles were injured when a pickup overturned in Atchison County Thursday afternoon.
The accident occurred on County Road 170, 2 miles north of Tarkio, at around 4:20 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1998 Dodge 1500 pickup driven by a 13-year-old juvenile was eastbound when the driver lost control on loose gravel. The vehicle exited the south side of the road, struck and embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the south side of the road, facing west.
The driver was taken to Community Hospital Fairfax by private vehicle. A 17-year-old passenger riding in the pickup’s bed was ejected. The juvenile was taken by Lifeflight Helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Another 17-year-old passenger was transported via Atchison Holt Ambulance to Shenandoah Medical Center.
The Tarkio Fire Department and First Responders, Tarkio Police and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the patrol at the scene.