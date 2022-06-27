(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a car-motorcycle accident in Atchison County Saturday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route O, 3 miles northwest of Tarkio at around noon. Authorities say a southbound 2008 Harley Davidson motorcyle driven by 41-year-old Joseph Rhoades of Mound City was southbound when it traveled into the road's northbound lane. Rhoades' motorcycle was struck by a northbound 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by 45-year-old Daniel Beckman of Watson. Rhoades was ejected from the motorcycle, which came to rest on its side off the west side of the road. Beckman's vehicle came to rest blocking the northbound lane.
Rhoades was taken by Lifenet to Mosaic Life Care of St. Joseph. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Atchison-Holt EMS and Tarkio Rural Fire Department assisted the patrol at the accident scene.