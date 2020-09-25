(Rock Port) -- A Watson teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2005 Chevy Cobalt driven by a 16-year-female juvenile was eastbound on U.S. Highway 136 just west of Rock Port at around 8 a.m. when it exited the south side of the highway and struck a pole. The vehicle came to a controlled stop in a residential driveway.
The teen was taken by private vehicle to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. Rock Port Police assisted the patrol at the accident scene.